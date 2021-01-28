Left Menu

USFDA grants orphan drug designation to Zydus Cadila's Saroglitazar Mg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:10 IST
USFDA grants orphan drug designation to Zydus Cadila's Saroglitazar Mg
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zydus Cadila on Thursday said the US health regulator has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to its Saroglitazar Mg used for the treatment of patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), a liver disease.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted ODD to Saroglitazar Mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Cadila, which is a part of Cadila Group, said orphan drug designation provides eligibility for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions and seven-year marketing exclusivity upon USFDA approval.

Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Group said : ''We are pleased that the USFDA has granted an Orphan Drug Designation apart from the earlier Fast Track Designation to Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of PBC.

''This underlines the urgent need to address this serious health condition which is an unmet medical need. We are committed in our clinical development efforts to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from PBC with a safe and efficacious treatment.'' Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.06 per cent higher at Rs 462.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines authorises emergency use of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Manila The Philippines, January 28 ANISputnik The Philippine Food and Drug Administration FDA has authorised the emergency use of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the AstraZeneca company, media reported on Thursday. The auth...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'ruining' country's economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly ruining the countrys economy. In a tweet, the Congress MP said Mr Modis governance is a lesson in how to ruin one of the worlds fast...

Apple's business in India still quite low relative to size of opportunity: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the companys share in India is quite low relative to the size of the opportunity and setting up retail stores in the future in the country will be a great initiative.Apple launched the AppleStore online in India ...

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51 pc stake in designer brand Sabyasachi

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ABFRL has announced a strategic partnership with Indias largest designer brand Sabyasachi by signing a definitive agreement for acquiring 51 per cent stake in Sabyasachi brand. Sabyasachi is Indias larges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021