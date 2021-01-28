Left Menu

Sanitaryware industry seeks tax rationalisation to boost demand

Apart from the governments expenditure, the Centreshould boost the consumer spending by extending sops, RocaBathroom Products managing director KE Ranganathan told PTI.He also said the upcoming Union budget should pave theway for the GST Council to consider a reduction of Goods andServices Tax rate to five per cent to push demand and boostSwachh Bharat mission.A push for the revival of the economy is the keyexpectation from the Union Budget 2021.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 12:19 IST
Sanitaryware industry seeks tax rationalisation to boost demand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The sanitaryware industry is seeking rationalization of tax rates on bathroom fittings and a slew of steps from the Centre to boost demand for such products, officials said on Thursday.

With rising infrastructure spending, sops for industries for cost-effective production, an increase in disposable income through tax cuts can be helpful to put the country's GDP back on the 8-per cent growth track in the next fiscal, an official of a leading sanitaryware maker said.

''The government needs to focus more on the demand side. Apart from the government's expenditure, the Centre should boost the consumer spending by extending sops,'' RocaBathroom Products managing director KE Ranganathan told PTI.

He also said the upcoming Union budget should pave the way for the GST Council to consider a reduction of Goods and Services Tax rate to five percent to push demand and boost'Swachh Bharat' mission.

''A push for the revival of the economy is the key expectation from the Union Budget 2021. From an affordable housing perspective, corrective measures, which can ease out the liquidity challenges and improve home buying sentiments, will be critical,'' Jaquar Group promoter and director RajeshMehra said.

The GST for sanitaryware is at 18 percent, and a reduction of the rate will help increase demand, he added.

