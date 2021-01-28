Left Menu

Cloud4C collaborates with Google Cloud to build Centre of Excellence

28-01-2021
HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, World's leading cloud managed services provider, is collaborating with Google Cloud to build a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for SAP and Anthos by Google Cloud. The partnership aims to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey on the cloud.

The center of excellence (CoE) will equip businesses with capabilities to modernize mission critical IT infrastructure and applications, while gaining the complete benefit of Cloud4C's extended SAP service portfolio. By leveraging Anthos, enterprises can modernize their existing applications and build cloud-native apps to achieve agility and cost savings with Google Cloud.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said, ''We are delighted to collaborate with Google Cloud. Our customers can leverage the best of Google's offerings in a secure manner with reduced capital investment and improved value delivery. The CoE will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub, developing and delivering solutions for high efficiency and reliability.'' He further added, ''Rapid deployment of SAP applications through Anthos by Google will additionally contribute to lowering carbon footprint.''The CoE will also support customers in their modernization journey, as they level up their mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications and leverage advanced Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and analytics capabilities at scale. The partnership will help organizations make the most of Cloud 4C's end to end SAP capabilities through multi-cloud support, multi-cluster/unified management, centralized policy management, infrastructure management and achieve higher return on investment, enhanced platform, operational efficiency, rapid scalability and optimize costs.

''Together with Cloud4C, we will offer organizations a clear path to build, run, and manage their critical SAP workloads on hybrid and multi cloud environments with full flexibility, agility and security. This will be a huge benefit for businesses in India,'' said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances, Google Cloud India.

Cloud4C is the largest and the oldest SAP Partner offering SAP Managed Services across 25 countries and 50+ locations and has dedicated SAP services including Switch2Cloud, S/4 HANA implementation and application management services, exclusively focusing on greenfield, brownfield and hybrid packages as well as end to end application management services (AMS) offerings.

About Cloud4C Cloud4C is World's leading cloud managed services provider and a preferred cloud evolution partner to 3500 enterprises including 60 of Fortune 500 companies. The company has over 2000 certified cloud experts with presence in 25 countries managing mission critical workloads across public, private and hybrid cloud platforms. Cloud4C is a leading Cybersecurity provider that helps businesses combat cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Adopting the philosophy of ''Secure by Design'', Cloud4C offers a comprehensive portfolio of Managed Security Services, robust security frameworks, consulting and professional services, and technologies and tools to protect data, Cloud4C helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. For more information, please visit: https://www.cloud4c.com/sap/.

