Left Menu

Honda begins export to left hand drive countries to boost India business

The export of 5th generation Honda City both right hand and left hand drive is the newest addition to the export business from India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:35 IST
Honda begins export to left hand drive countries to boost India business
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese auto major Honda on Thursday said it has started exporting vehicles from India to left hand drive nations to strengthen its business here in the country.

The company has begun export of 5th generation Honda City sedan with the dispatch of initial batch to the Middle East countries from the Pipavav port in Gujarat and Ennore port in Chennai, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

HCIL has been exporting the right hand drive models of the City sedan to South Africa since August 2020 and to neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan from October 2020, it added.

''Honda City has been the benchmark of sedans in India and addition of exports of its left hand drive model to completely new destinations is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our India business,'' HCIL President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi said.

He further said,''We have invested in creating an expansive world-class manufacturing facility at Tapukara which can produce both right hand and left hand drive models that allows us to manage demand for domestic and international consumers.'' Last month, Honda had announced closure of manufacturing operations at its Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh. The automaker had said the decision to cease production at the plant, which came up in 1997, was taken as part of realignment of manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency. With the closure of Greater Noida facility, HCIL has also discontinued in India the CR-V and Civic models which are produced at the plant.

Nakanishi said the 5th generation City sedan has been very well appreciated in the Indian market and ''we hope that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with its best quality and performance''.

He also said the move to export to left hand drive countries ''is in line with our commitment towards 'Make in India' where HCIL has been manufacturing all its volume models with more than 90 per cent localisation and has been integral in developing a strong ecosystem in the country''.

HCIL said it has been exporting models including Amaze, WR-V and City to Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC (Southern African Development Community) countries. The export of 5th generation Honda City (both right hand and left hand drive) is the newest addition to the export business from India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kiara Advani ups the glamour quotient in red pantsuit

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is known for setting new style statements, took social media by storm on Thursday with a drop-dead gorgeous video of herself from a recent photoshoot. The Kabir Singh actor is seen channelising her inner bo...

16 Oppn parties to boycott president's address to Parliament

A total of 16 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the presidents address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said ...

FOREX-Risk currencies hit as souring sentiment boosts dollar

Riskier currencies such as the commodity-linked Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown fell to multi-week lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as souring risk sentiment in global markets boosted the greenback. Falli...

Kerala govt announces completion of 2.5 lakh new houses for needy

The Left government in Kerala on Thursday announced the completion of 2.5 lakh new houses under the LIFE Mission program, its flagshiphousing project that envisages total housing for all homeless in the southern state.LIFE Mission Livelihoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021