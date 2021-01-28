Left Menu

Ramboll appoints Vidya Basarkod as Country Director for India

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:21 IST
Vidya Basarkod, Country Director India. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ramboll today announced that Vidya Basarkod is Ramboll's new Country Director for India. Vidya will be responsible for executing India's business strategy, key account management and leading cross-functional collaboration while continuing to serve as the Director of Ramboll's Gurugram-based Engineering Centre.

Vidya joined Ramboll in 2016 to drive the Engineering Centre established in 2014 which acts as the powerhouse of engineering excellence for Ramboll's global businesses. A civil engineer by profession with a Masters in Structural Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Vidya brings over 35 years of rich work experience to her new role at Ramboll. "Our business in India is of strategic importance to Ramboll globally and with the promotion of Vidya, strengthening the current leadership team, I am confident we will continue to achieve our long-term growth aspirations," said Richard Beard, Managing Director for Ramboll's Middle East and Asia Pacific region and Global Buildings, announcing the appointment.

"India's importance in Ramboll's growth plans gives me a high degree of confidence to take on this role for the next phase of our strategic journey, with a stronger focus on our customers and our transformation. I look forward to working and acting collectively as one team to define and execute our business priorities," said Vidya, speaking about taking on additional responsibility as the Country Director India. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

