Eris Lifesciences Q3 net profit up 42 pc at Rs 90 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Drug firm Eris Lifesciences on Thursday reported a 42.05 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 90.15 crore for the third quarter ended December, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 63.46 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Eris Lifesciences said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 310.42 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 266.39 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences were trading at Rs 616.30 per scrip on BSE, up 0.92 percent over previous close.

