Left Menu

European shares hit near 1-month low after Wall Street sell-off

European stocks hit a near one-month low on Thursday following Wall Street's worst sell-off since October on concerns about high valuations, with investors also growing wary about a rise in more contagious coronavirus variants. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.9%, turning negative for the year, while major regional bourses like Germany's DAX and France CAC 40 slid further into the red and UK's FTSE 100 held on to slim gains for the year.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:47 IST
European shares hit near 1-month low after Wall Street sell-off

European stocks hit a near one-month low on Thursday following Wall Street's worst sell-off since October on concerns about high valuations, with investors also growing wary about a rise in more contagious coronavirus variants.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.9%, turning negative for the year, while major regional bourses like Germany's DAX and France CAC 40 slid further into the red and UK's FTSE 100 held on to slim gains for the year. Investors looked past strong earnings from Apple and Facebook overnight as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to stick to loose monetary policy as worries about the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and more curbs in Europe weighed on the mood.

European stocks that were highly bid in the wake of an online retail trading frenzy, like Ambu, Evotec and Unibail, reversed some of the previous session's strong gains. "With valuations at levels already pricing in much of the recovery from a pandemic that is far from over, these corrections are always possible," Ian Williams, economics and strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt said in a note.

Meanwhile, Germany is preparing entry restrictions for travellers from Britain, Brazil and South Africa and its health minister expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue well into April. Spanish officials said delays to vaccine shipments are threatening supplies in Catalonia and have forced authorities in Madrid to halt inoculations.

The European Union failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca, which announced delivery hold-ups to the bloc in recent weeks. Technology stocks fell 2.6%, pulling back further from two-decade high hit earlier this year, while insurers , oil & gas and automakers stocks were the biggest sectoral decliners, falling almost 2.5%.

Swatch Group slipped 2.5% after it reported its first annual loss since the early days of the Swiss watchmaker almost 40 years ago as the pandemic battered demand in the luxury sector. The world's largest spirits maker Diageo jumped 3.7% after it reported a surprise rise in underlying net sales growth in the first half of the year, helped by strong U.S. demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Transforming 1.4mn kirana stores can generate 3.2mn new jobs, boost retail consumption: Report

The transformation of just 10 per cent of the 13 million kirana stores traditional grocery retailers in the country could boost the retail consumption by more than 5 per cent and generate about 3.2 million new jobs, a report said on Thursda...

Mamata wants to create 'Greater Bangladesh': Dilip Ghosh

In a Facebook post, BJP statepresident Dilip Ghosh on Thursday accused West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee of trying to create a GreaterBangladesh by raising Jai Bangla slogan at her publicmeetings.Ghosh shared a poster on his officia...

Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1, says Orban aide

Hungary is extending a partial coronavirus lockdown in force since early November until March 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that any easing of restrictions now would lea...

N.Korea, US should aim for initial nuclear freeze - S.Korean PM

North Korea and the United States should seek an initial denuclearisation deal that includes a halt to the Norths nuclear activity and a cut in its programme in exchange for some sanctions relief, South Koreas prime minister said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021