Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1 -PM's chief of staff

Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1 -PM's chief of staffReuters | Budapest | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:38 IST
Hungary's government is extending a partial lockdown in force since early November until March 1 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Current lockdown measures, including a night-time curfew and the closure of shops and restaurants, had been due to expire on Feb. 1.
Gergely Gulyas also told a briefing that the government would ask parliament to extend emergency government powers by 90 days.
