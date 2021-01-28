Left Menu

Headfone raises Rs 22 cr in funding from Hashed, others

The capital infused will be utilised by Diacoustic Labs which owns and operates Headfone to fuel up the business and operations, a statement said.Founded in 2017 by former Facebook employees, Pratham Khandelwal and Yogesh Sharma, Headfone is a social audio platform that allows users to record, share, and listen to audio stories.

28-01-2021
Social audio platform Headfone has raised Rs 22 crore in funding, led by South Korean venture capital firm Hashed and Seung Yoon Lee, founder of Radish Fiction. The series-A round also saw participation from existing investors Axilor Ventures and Fosun RZ Capital. The capital infused will be utilised by Diacoustic Labs (which owns and operates Headfone) to fuel up the business and operations, a statement said.

Founded in 2017 by former Facebook employees, Pratham Khandelwal and Yogesh Sharma, Headfone is a social audio platform that allows users to record, share, and listen to audio stories. Since its launch in 2017, Headfone's Android app has been downloaded by over 50 lakh users across India and about 70 per cent of this base is distributed across tier-II and III cities. With over one lakh creators are creating and sharing audio content across multiple Indian languages.

''Audio content is very different from video or text content because of how easy it is to engage with. The fact that we can engage with it while we perform other tasks, makes it particularly appealing to consume throughout the day,'' Pratham Khandelwal, CEO of Headfone, said.

