Left Menu

Laurus Labs Q3 net profit zooms nearly 4-fold to Rs 273 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:53 IST
Laurus Labs Q3 net profit zooms nearly 4-fold to Rs 273 cr

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Thursday reported a nearly 4-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 272.85 crore for the quarter ended in December mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 73.47 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Laurus Labs said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,288.42 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 729.59 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''Our consolidated revenue for the quarter increased by 76 percent driven by growth in all the divisions. We have been able to sustain our EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins, and our profitability has also improved to Rs 273 crore for the quarter,'' Laurus Labs Founder and Chief Executive Officer Satyanarayana Chava said.

''With our vision of creating long-term sustainable growth, we continue to undertake major capex programmes across all divisions,'' he added.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the payment of a second interim dividend of 40 paise per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Laurus Labs were trading at Rs 358 per scrip on BSE, down 2.24 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Guv lauds govt for "achievements" amid COVID-19, Cong stages protest

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday lauded the state administration over itsachievements amid the COVID pandemic, in his address to thejoint sitting of the Legislature, where the Congress staged asymbolic protest alleging neglect of...

Axis Bank shares bounce back; jump over 6 pc at close of trade

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday erased all its early losses and closed with a gain of over 6 per cent as non-performing assets eased in the December quarter.Defying a weak opening where the stock dipped 2.35 per cent to Rs 617 on the BSE, s...

Man tries to immolate self, family to save ‘graveyard’ land in UP

In a desperate effort to save a piece of graveyard land, a man on Thursday tried to immolate himself, his wife and six children in Moosa Nagar area of Kanpur Dehat, police said.The man, identified as Gulfam 35, said he was forced to take th...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Barca out for revenge against Super Cup conquerors Bilbao

Barcelonas players face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday with revenge on their minds after losing to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final almost two weeks ago.After inflicting Barcas only defeat in their past 13 matches in all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021