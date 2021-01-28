Left Menu

Markets recoil for 5th day; Sensex slumps 536 pts amid global sell-off

Equity indices nosedived for the fifth straight session on Thursday as investors took money off the table amid foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in global markets.Participants also preferred to remain in a risk-averse mode ahead of the Union Budget next week, traders said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:06 IST
Markets recoil for 5th day; Sensex slumps 536 pts amid global sell-off
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Equity indices nosedived for the fifth straight session on Thursday as investors took money off the table amid foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in global markets.

Participants also preferred to remain in a risk-averse mode ahead of the Union Budget next week, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex skidded 535.57 points or 1.13 per cent to finish at 46,874.36.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 149.95 points or 1.07 per cent to 13,817.55.

The Sensex has now lost 2,917.76 points in five days, while the Nifty has retreated 827.15 points.

HUL was the top loser in the Sensex pack on Thursday, shedding 3.65 per cent, followed by Maruti, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers, jumping up to 6.16 per cent. On the global front, Wall Street posted its biggest one-day percentage drop in three months amid a wave of profit-booking, even as the US Fed left the benchmark interest rate unchanged near zero and vowed to maintain its bond buying program. Asian and European bourses too wilted under selling pressure amid unabated rise in COVID-19 cases. ''Market turned cautious after the unidirectional upside of the last 10 months due to ambiguity ahead the Budget and profit booking in the global market due to over-enthusiasm. ''Global risk parameters increased despite the US Fed maintaining its supportive policy, due to high speculation in the equity market and likely drop in fiscal and monetary liquidity in the future,''said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. BSE realty, IT, FMCG, teck, auto and healthcare indices lost up to 2.07 per cent, while oil and gas, telecom, bankex and consumer durables managed to close in the green. The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices slipped up to 0.46 per cent.

According to traders, recent foreign fund outflows from the domestic capital markets are also weighing on market momentum. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,688.22 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant losses in early deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.27 per cent to USD 55.39 per barrel. The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to settle at 73.05 against the US dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Guv lauds govt for "achievements" amid COVID-19, Cong stages protest

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday lauded the state administration over itsachievements amid the COVID pandemic, in his address to thejoint sitting of the Legislature, where the Congress staged asymbolic protest alleging neglect of...

Axis Bank shares bounce back; jump over 6 pc at close of trade

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday erased all its early losses and closed with a gain of over 6 per cent as non-performing assets eased in the December quarter.Defying a weak opening where the stock dipped 2.35 per cent to Rs 617 on the BSE, s...

Man tries to immolate self, family to save ‘graveyard’ land in UP

In a desperate effort to save a piece of graveyard land, a man on Thursday tried to immolate himself, his wife and six children in Moosa Nagar area of Kanpur Dehat, police said.The man, identified as Gulfam 35, said he was forced to take th...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Barca out for revenge against Super Cup conquerors Bilbao

Barcelonas players face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday with revenge on their minds after losing to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final almost two weeks ago.After inflicting Barcas only defeat in their past 13 matches in all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021