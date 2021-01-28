Left Menu

Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca

Belgian health authorities announced Thursday they have inspected a pharmaceutical factory in Belgium to find out whether expected delays in the deliveries of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine are due to production issues.The European Commission had asked the Belgian government to inspect the factory amid a heated public dispute between the 27-nation bloc and the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:18 IST
Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca

Belgian health authorities announced Thursday they have inspected a pharmaceutical factory in Belgium to find out whether expected delays in the deliveries of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine are due to production issues.

The European Commission had asked the Belgian government to inspect the factory amid a heated public dispute between the 27-nation bloc and the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. EU officials are under tremendous political pressures because the bloc's vaccine rollout has been much slower than that of Israel or Britain.

The Novasep's factory in the town of Seneffe is part of the European production chain for the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial deliveries in the EU to 31 million doses from the 80 million it had planned due to reduced yields from its manufacturing plants in Europe. The EU claimed Wednesday that it will receive even less than that - just one quarter of the doses that member nations were supposed to get during January-March 2021.

According to the EU, the Belgian factory is one of four AstraZeneca sites included in the contract sealed by the European Commission and the company to produce vaccines for the EU market.

“The Novasep teams worked hard to meet its obligations to AstraZeneca with unprecedented speed and commitment,'' Novasep said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine is a pioneering process in terms of scale, complexity and quantity. We have worked closely with AstraZeneca and conducted regular and coordinated reviews of the production processes to ensure the active drug substance was delivered on time and met the highest standards for quality and stability.''

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EIB and Croatia agree to support key energy, resilience and climate projects

The European Investment Bank and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Croatia agreed to expand cooperation on development and financing of key energy, sustainability and climate-related projects in the coun...

Karnataka Guv lauds govt for "achievements" amid COVID-19, Cong stages protest

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday lauded the state administration over itsachievements amid the COVID pandemic, in his address to thejoint sitting of the Legislature, where the Congress staged asymbolic protest alleging neglect of...

Axis Bank shares bounce back; jump over 6 pc at close of trade

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday erased all its early losses and closed with a gain of over 6 per cent as non-performing assets eased in the December quarter.Defying a weak opening where the stock dipped 2.35 per cent to Rs 617 on the BSE, s...

Man tries to immolate self, family to save ‘graveyard’ land in UP

In a desperate effort to save a piece of graveyard land, a man on Thursday tried to immolate himself, his wife and six children in Moosa Nagar area of Kanpur Dehat, police said.The man, identified as Gulfam 35, said he was forced to take th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021