Left Menu

Iran says production of enriched uranium exceeds goals

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:23 IST
Iran says production of enriched uranium exceeds goals

Iran has exceeded 17 kilograms of 20 per cent enriched uranium within a month's time, state TV reported Thursday, moving its nuclear programme closer to weapons-grade enrichment levels amid heightened tensions with the U.S.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, during a visit to the country's Fordo nuclear facility, said in a televised speech that in less than a month, scientists passed 17 kilograms (37.5 pounds) of 20 per cent enriched uranium.

Uranium enriched to 20 per cent is a short technical step away from weapons-grade 90 per cent enrichment. Western nations have criticised Iran's enrichment activity and called on Tehran to adhere to a 2015 nuclear accord.

Iran has said it would produce 120 kilograms (44 pounds) of 20 per cent enriched uranium per year, or 12 kilograms per month on average, so 17 kilograms would exceed that timetable.

Roughly 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of 20 per cent enriched uranium are needed to convert it into 25 kilograms of the 90 per cent enriched needed for a nuclear weapon.

The development brings Iran closer to crossing the line between nuclear operations with a potential civilian use, such as enriching nuclear fuel for power-generating reactors, and nuclear-weapons work, something Tehran has long denied ever carrying out.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew America from Iran's nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. After the U.S. then ramped up sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal's limits on its nuclear development.

President Joe Biden, who was vice president when the deal was signed during the Obama administration, has said he hopes to return the U.S. to the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EIB and Croatia agree to support key energy, resilience and climate projects

The European Investment Bank and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Croatia agreed to expand cooperation on development and financing of key energy, sustainability and climate-related projects in the coun...

Karnataka Guv lauds govt for "achievements" amid COVID-19, Cong stages protest

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday lauded the state administration over itsachievements amid the COVID pandemic, in his address to thejoint sitting of the Legislature, where the Congress staged asymbolic protest alleging neglect of...

Axis Bank shares bounce back; jump over 6 pc at close of trade

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday erased all its early losses and closed with a gain of over 6 per cent as non-performing assets eased in the December quarter.Defying a weak opening where the stock dipped 2.35 per cent to Rs 617 on the BSE, s...

Man tries to immolate self, family to save ‘graveyard’ land in UP

In a desperate effort to save a piece of graveyard land, a man on Thursday tried to immolate himself, his wife and six children in Moosa Nagar area of Kanpur Dehat, police said.The man, identified as Gulfam 35, said he was forced to take th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021