Left Menu

Never mind the losses, focus on the big picture, says Lidl GB

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl is focused firmly on long-term opportunity, not short-term profit, it said on Thursday after reporting a 13.6 million pound ($18.6 million) loss for its 2019-20 financial year. The post-tax loss reflected Lidl's huge investment in prices, staff, stores, logistics and its supply chain, said the company that arrived in Britain 25 years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:31 IST
Never mind the losses, focus on the big picture, says Lidl GB

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl is focused firmly on long-term opportunity, not short-term profit, it said on Thursday after reporting a 13.6 million pound ($18.6 million) loss for its 2019-20 financial year.

The post-tax loss reflected Lidl's huge investment in prices, staff, stores, logistics and its supply chain, said the company that arrived in Britain 25 years ago. The accounts, which revealed revenue of 6.9 billion pounds, are the first to be published since a reorganisation of Lidl’s UK-registered entities.

"We just do things differently. If we’re convinced that we need to spend money now for the long-term gain, we don’t ask ourselves the question: how does this hit our bottom line?" CEO Christian Hartnagel told Reuters. "We are making every single strategic and investment decision for the long-term sustainability of our business."

Britain's food retailing sector has been transformed in the past decade by the rise of Lidl and fellow German-owned discounter Aldi, which have driven down returns at the big four players - market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Asda. Lidl GB, part of Germany's Schwarz retail group, invested 1.4 billion pounds between 2019 and 2020 and plans to invest a further 1.3 billion pounds over 2021 and 2022.

Unlike its bigger rivals, but in common with Aldi, Lidl is opening lots of new stores and sees huge potential in the British market. It opened 51 stores in 2019-20 and is on track to open a further 50 in 2020-21 as it targets a 1,000-strong network by the end of 2023. It currently trades from 840 stores.

"1,000 is not the end," Hartnagel said, noting that Germany has 3,200 Lidl stores and France has 1,400. Industry data shows Lidl GB has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding its market share to 6.1%. This month it reported buoyant Christmas trading, with sales up 17.9% in December.

It has outperformed rivals even without offering groceries online. "We have looked at this several times; we just don't see a profitable route to e-grocery," said Hartnagel. "We don't have any immediate plans to launch anything online." ($1 = 0.7328 pounds)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EIB and Croatia agree to support key energy, resilience and climate projects

The European Investment Bank and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Croatia agreed to expand cooperation on development and financing of key energy, sustainability and climate-related projects in the coun...

Karnataka Guv lauds govt for "achievements" amid COVID-19, Cong stages protest

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday lauded the state administration over itsachievements amid the COVID pandemic, in his address to thejoint sitting of the Legislature, where the Congress staged asymbolic protest alleging neglect of...

Axis Bank shares bounce back; jump over 6 pc at close of trade

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday erased all its early losses and closed with a gain of over 6 per cent as non-performing assets eased in the December quarter.Defying a weak opening where the stock dipped 2.35 per cent to Rs 617 on the BSE, s...

Man tries to immolate self, family to save ‘graveyard’ land in UP

In a desperate effort to save a piece of graveyard land, a man on Thursday tried to immolate himself, his wife and six children in Moosa Nagar area of Kanpur Dehat, police said.The man, identified as Gulfam 35, said he was forced to take th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021