Left Menu

Germany to ban travellers from Britain, Portugal amid fears of more contagious virus variants

Seehofer vowed Germany would plough ahead with its plans even if the EU as a whole didn't agree such measures. "We cannot expect to have a European solution that meets our expectations any time soon, so we are preparing national measures," he said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:40 IST
Germany to ban travellers from Britain, Portugal amid fears of more contagious virus variants
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany is preparing entry bans for travellers from Britain, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa to limit the spread of the more contagious variants of the coronavirus raging in these countries, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday. "To protect our population, there should be no entry from regions where these variants of the virus are rampant," he said on the fringes of a virtual meeting with his EU counterparts.

Belgium has already barred residents from taking vacations abroad until March to fight the spread of the more infectious virus, but other European Union members reject radical measures such as travel or entry bans. Seehofer vowed Germany would plough ahead with its plans even if the EU as a whole didn't agree such measures.

"We cannot expect to have a European solution that meets our expectations any time soon, so we are preparing national measures," he said. The transport of goods and medical supplies will not be affected by the restrictions that are under discussion in the government, according to Seehofer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's rank slips to 86th in corruption perception index 2020

Indias rank has slipped six places to 86th among 180 countries in a corruption perception index CPI in 2020.For 2020, Transparency International TIs corruption perception index was released on Thursday. The index, which ranks 180 countries ...

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customers spend more

Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as growth in overall transactions partially offset the impact of a decline in cross-border volumes.Excluding items, Mastercard reported net ...

AU Bank posts over two-and-a-half times jump in Q3 net profit to Rs 479 cr

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a rise of over two-and-a-half times in its net profit to Rs 479 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a yea...

Soccer-Tennis champion Osaka invests in NWSL side North Carolina Courage

Japans three-times Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has invested in National Womens Soccer League NWSL team North Carolina Courage to become a team owner, the U.S. top-flight club said on Thursday. The women who have invested in me gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021