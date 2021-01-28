Left Menu

Investors' wealth tumbles over Rs 9.56 lakh cr as markets fall for 5th day

Domestic investors wealth witnessed an erosion of Rs 9,56,597.82 crore as markets recorded their fifth straight session of decline.The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 535.57 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 46,874.36 on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:25 IST
Investors' wealth tumbles over Rs 9.56 lakh cr as markets fall for 5th day

Domestic investors' wealth witnessed an erosion of Rs 9,56,597.82 crore as markets recorded their fifth straight session of decline.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 535.57 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 46,874.36 on Thursday. It has now lost 2,917.76 points in five days.

Driven by a bearish market sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tanked Rs 9,56,597.82 crore to Rs 1,88,13,974.75 crore in five trading days.

''Markets traded under pressure for the fifth consecutive session. It opened weak following feeble global cues and further drifted lower as the session progressed. Though it tried to recoup some of its losses in the second half but failed to make any decisive move,'' Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. In Thursday's trade, among frontline companies, HUL declined the most by 3.65 per cent, followed by Maruti, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank.

In contrast, Axis Bank, SBI, ONGC, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers, rising up to 6.16 per cent.

BSE realty, IT, FMCG, teck, auto and healthcare indices lost up to 2.07 per cent, while oil and gas, telecom, bankex and consumer durables closed in the green. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices dipped up to 0.46 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Paris region to suspend COVID-19 first dose vaccine jabs - source

The French public health agency for the Paris region has told regional hospitals they must suspend injections of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Feb. 2 because of limited supplies, a person familiar with the discussions said.The...

Microfinance loan waiver talks in Assam, West Bengal may impact MFIs

Microfinance loan waiver talks in Assam and West Bengal have the potential to damage long-term prospects of the sector and affect repayment discipline of microfinance borrowers, says a report.The Assam Assembly recently passed the Micro Fin...

Soccer-Tomori targets place in AC Milan history after leaving Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori said he is determined to enter the pantheon of AC Milan defensive greats and encouraged more English players to move abroad after joining the Serie A side from Chelsea. The 23-year-old centre back has joined league leaders Mil...

One new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally rises to 12,084

One more person tested positivefor COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the statescoronavirus caseload to 12,084, a senior health departmentofficial said.The new case was reported from Peren district,Director of Health and Family Welfar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021