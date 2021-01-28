Left Menu

Togo will cull pigs linked to African Swine Fever, govt says

28-01-2021
Togo will cull pigs in farms across much of the north and ban their transport following infections linked to an outbreak of African Swine Fever, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

