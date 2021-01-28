Togo will cull pigs linked to African Swine Fever, govt says

Togo will cull pigs linked to African Swine Fever, govt saysReuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:45 IST
Togo will cull pigs in farms across much of the north and ban their transport following infections linked to an outbreak of African Swine Fever, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.
Also Read: South Africans urged to adhere to COVID-19 lockdown regulations
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- African