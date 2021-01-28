Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines, Michel says

The EU, at odds with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over its failure to deliver shots, has asked if it could divert supplies from Britain, and it also plans to tighten oversight of vaccine exports from the bloc. Some of the EU's 27 member states have proposed legal action to force pharmaceutical companies to honour vaccine supply commitments, and the letter to four EU government leaders by Michel suggests that option is now under serious consideration.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:04 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU should consider legal means to secure promised vaccines, Michel says

The European Union should explore legal means to secure supplies of COVID-19 vaccines it contracted to purchase if negotiations with companies over delayed deliveries prove unsuccessful, European Council President Charles Michel said in a letter. The EU, at odds with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over its failure to deliver shots, has asked if it could divert supplies from Britain, and it also plans to tighten oversight of vaccine exports from the bloc.

Some of the EU's 27 member states have proposed legal action to force pharmaceutical companies to honour vaccine supply commitments, and the letter to four EU government leaders by Michel suggests that option is now under serious consideration. He said that if it were "deemed politically opportune", EU action could include recourse to the bloc's Article 122 under which EU states would legally take "measures appropriate to the economic situation" in case of severe supply difficulties.

"This would give the EU and member states the legal means, by adopting appropriate urgent measures, to ensure effective vaccine production and supply for our population," Michel said in his letter to the leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Greece, which was seen by Reuters. "I made this suggestion to the (European) Commission President von der Leyen so that we can explore this avenue imminently," he wrote.

Michel, who represents the EU's 27 member states, said he backed all efforts to resolve the matter with vaccine makers "through dialogue and negotiation". "However, if no satisfactory solution can be found, I believe we should explore all options and make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal under the Treaties."

The EU failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded the drugmaker spell out how it would supply the bloc with reserved doses of COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain. The EU is making more comprehensive checks on vaccines before approval, which means a slower rollout of shots than former EU member Britain, and growing public frustration. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.Based on specific information, the NCBs Mumbai zonaluni...

Tigray’s children in crisis and beyond reach, after months of conflict: UNICEF

In an alert on Wednesday, the agencys Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said that the very little that was known about the impact of the conflict from only limited partner accounts and UN assessments, was deeply troubling.She added Our co...

PREVIEW-India's budget aiming to revive economy with limited fiscal headroom

Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised a game-changing budget to revive the pandemic-hit economy, but a mountain of debt may force the finance minister to make tough choices when she delivers the package on Monday.Nirmala Sit...

Togo will cull pigs amid African Swine Fever outbreak, govt says

Togo will cull pigs in farms across much of the north and ban their transport following infections linked to an outbreak of African Swine Fever ASF, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.The movement of pigs, pork products, breeding equ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021