Left Menu

Coforge Q3 net profit falls 1.1pc to Rs 122cr

On the back of this continued deal signing momentum, the order book executable over the next twelve months increased to USD 501 million, representing a growth of 18 per cent year-on-year, Coforge said.The company saw its attrition at 10.4 cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:59 IST
Coforge Q3 net profit falls 1.1pc to Rs 122cr

IT firm Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies) on Thursday reported a 1.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 122 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 123.3 crore in the year-ago period, Coforge said in a regulatory filing.

However, its consolidated revenue from operations rose 10.9 per cent to Rs 1,190.6 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,073.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

On a sequential basis, Coforge's net profit was higher by 1 per cent from Rs 120.7 crore in the September 2020 quarter, while revenue from operations was up by 3.2 per cent from Rs 1,153.7 crore.

''The 3.3 per cent sequential growth in constant currency terms during Q3 has come on the back of an 8.1 per cent growth in constant currency terms during the preceding quarter. With the committed orderbook 18 per cent higher than at the same time last year, the firm has primed itself for sustained, robust and profitable growth in the quarters to come,'' Coforge Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh said.

He added that the company remains ''hyper focused'' on execution and continues to engineer convergence at the intersection of cloud, automation and data tech. The company's BFS (banking and financial services) business grew 7.7 per cent sequentially and contributed to 18 per cent of the total revenue. The Travel vertical recorded a quarter-on-quarter growth of 9.8 per cent and contributed to 20 cent of the total December 2020 quarter revenue. Other segments collectively grew 4.7 per cent sequentially and represented 30 cent of the quarter's revenue. The Insurance vertical declined by 3.9 cent sequentially, contributing to 32 cent of the quarter's topline.

Among geographies, Americas grew by 6.7 cent sequentially (contributing 49 cent to the revenue mix), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) grew by 3.9 cent (36 cent of topline) and Rest of the World (RoW) declined by 6.5 cent, contributing 15 cent to the revenue mix.

The order intake during the quarter was strong, with two large deal wins, Coforge said.

Fresh business of USD 192 million was secured during the quarter under review. Coforge added 11 new clients during the quarter. ''On the back of this continued deal signing momentum, the order book executable over the next twelve months increased to USD 501 million, representing a growth of 18 per cent year-on-year,'' Coforge said.

The company saw its attrition at 10.4 cent. Its total employee strength increased to 11,424 at the end of the quarter, an addition of 262 people from the September quarter, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl to go free

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main s...

Germany recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot only for under 65s

AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine should only be given to people aged between 18 and 64, Germanys vaccine committee recommended on Thursday, a day ahead of a decision by European regulators on whether to approve the drugmakers shot.The recommen...

Closely engaged with foreign govts to apprise them of threats: MEA on Khalistani activities abroad

Amid reports of anti-India activities by Khalistani elements abroad, India on Thursday said it is closely engaged with the governments concerned to apprise them of the threats posed, convey its concerns and seek their interventions.Asked ab...

UPDATE 5-Coronavirus jolt in Vietnam casts pall over Communist Party's coronation congress

Vietnams worst single-day coronavirus outbreak so far, its first for nearly two months, gatecrashed the Communist Partys carefully choreographed five-yearly congress on Thursday - a major headache for a government that has prided itself on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021