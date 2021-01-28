Left Menu

London's FTSE 100 drops to near one-month low as lockdown fears weigh

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:54 IST
London's FTSE 100 drops to near one-month low as lockdown fears weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The FTSE 100 hit a near one-month low on Thursday as energy stocks tracked commodity prices lower following virus and lockdown-led demand worries, while the vaccine row between the European Union and AstraZeneca Plc continued to weigh. AstraZeneca was the second biggest drag on the FTSE 100 index as Britain demanded it must receive all the COVID-19 vaccines it had ordered, while the EU warned drug companies that it would use all legal means or even block exports unless they agreed to deliver shots as promised.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6% with insurer Prudential being the top drag after it said it would separate its U.S. business Jackson through a demerger and may raise $2.5 billion to $3 billion in new equity. "It's a very speculative bubble of a market that has definitely led to people suggesting for a pullback," said Keith Temperton, an equity sales trader at Forte Securities.

"So, in my view, it's a long overdue pullback and nothing to be alarmed about particularly, but rather just an expected market reaction for London." Higher virus cases and lockdowns led the UK to its biggest rise in vacant shops in over two decades, while car output fell to its lowest level since 1984.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 has recorded consistent monthly gains since Novemeber, but recently lost steam as rising cases and lockdowns led British households to cut expenses while the proportion of workers on furlough rose to its highest since July. British airline easyJet gained 4.6% even as it warned that its prospect had worsened for the January-March quarter. London-listed shares of Hungarian airline Wizz Air jumped 4.7% after it vowed to use the coronavirus crisis to grab business from rivals including easyJet.

Miner Anglo American slipped 3.9% after it trimmed its 2021 production outlook for diamonds, but it kept output targets for most other metals unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Carolina reports 2 South African variant COVID-19 cases, first in U.S.

State health officials in South Carolina on Thursday said they found two cases of COVID-19 linked to a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the first cases of the mutated virus discovered in the United Sate...

US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention

The United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to immediately halt their military interventions in Libya as demanded in a cease-fire agreement, and accept Libyan sovereignty as it moves to unify its gove...

Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site

A group of people claiming to be locals on Thursday demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had insulted the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.The people gathered on the road near the prote...

Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.The information was given by the National Highways Authority o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021