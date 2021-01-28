Left Menu

Gopinath cautions against tightening of policy support amid pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:02 IST
Gopinath cautions against tightening of policy support amid pandemic

IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Thursday said it would be damaging for India to start tightening policy support in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and also stressed on reducing wasteful expenditures in the upcoming Budget.

Delivering NCAER's '9th C D Deshmukh Lecture' virtually, Gopinath said there is scope for the Indian government to provide more direct support to people.

''It would be damaging (for India) to start tightening of policy support in the midst of the pandemic,'' the chief economist of the Washington-based global financial institution said.

She said India should come out with a credible medium-term fiscal plan that can be achieved once the pandemic ends.

Noting that India's debt-to-GDP ratio has gone up to 85 per cent, Gopinath said the country's banking sector is vulnerable due to rise in bad loans during the pandemic.

According to RBI's Financial Stability Report, gross NPA of banks may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021 from 7.5 per cent a year ago.

''There is lots of wasteful expenditure done in the Budget,'' she said, adding that steps need to be taken for a more effective Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection and more credible disinvestment plan.

The Union Budget for 2021-22, the eighth Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third full-time Budget.

The Budget for FY22 will come in the backdrop of an economic contraction of 7.7 per cent, the first time in the history of independent India.

India is doing an ambitious vaccination drive, Gopinath said, adding MNREGA will be useful this year also as the pandemic has hit women more than men.

She also pointed out that India has relied heavily on indirect support measures, including loans, equity and credit guarantees during the pandemic.

''So, there is scope for India to provide more direct support to Indians,'' she opined.

The government's Rs 29.87 lakh crore stimulus package, spread over five announcements, included Rs 12.71 lakh crore of liquidity boosting measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Gopinath further said the collapse of the global economy in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic was much more severe than the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

''Many countries provided income support during the lockdown, so people were able to spend when the lockdown was removed,'' she added.

Noting that the global goods trade has come back more quickly than expected, she said,''Now, we have to explore how to bring back jobs.'' The IMF had on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy to register double-digit growth this year amid the coronavirus pandemic Replying to a query on India's 2021 economic growth number, Gopinath said, ''The 11.5 per cent growth in 2021 comes from a severe collapse that happened in 2020 (-8 per cent). A lot of it is pretty mechanical.'' ''One should remember that over two years, India will only grow at 2-3 per cent rather than the usual growth of around 12 per cent,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Carolina reports 2 South African variant COVID-19 cases, first in U.S.

State health officials in South Carolina on Thursday said they found two cases of COVID-19 linked to a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the first cases of the mutated virus discovered in the United Sate...

US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention

The United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to immediately halt their military interventions in Libya as demanded in a cease-fire agreement, and accept Libyan sovereignty as it moves to unify its gove...

Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site

A group of people claiming to be locals on Thursday demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had insulted the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.The people gathered on the road near the prote...

Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.The information was given by the National Highways Authority o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021