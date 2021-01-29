Left Menu

AstraZeneca to seek Japan's approval of COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-Feb -Yomiuri

Japan has secured 120 million AstraZeneca doses, and plans to procure at least 90 million of them from domestic drugmakers who will make and distribute the shots, the government said on Thursday. Japan is seeking to kickstart its vaccination program with the Pfizer vaccine in late February starting with frontline healthcare workers.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2021 05:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 05:47 IST
AstraZeneca to seek Japan's approval of COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-Feb -Yomiuri

AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, making it the second vaccine maker to seek approval in Japan. Although the British-Swedish company started domestic vaccine trials last summer, it fell behind its rival Pfizer Inc in the schedule to inoculate the Japanese public after Pfizer sought government approval in December.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Japan has secured 120 million AstraZeneca doses, and plans to procure at least 90 million of them from domestic drugmakers who will make and distribute the shots, the government said on Thursday.

Japan is seeking to kickstart its vaccination program with the Pfizer vaccine in late February starting with frontline healthcare workers. But the vaccine roll-out trails behind other major economies, mainly because it depends on overseas makers to provide vaccines that then must be approved domestically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

Australia takes on Google advertising dominance in latest Big Tech fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to trade curbs: The retail trading frenzy

An army of retail investors that has routed Wall Streets professionals in recent days was dealt a blow on Thursday, after online brokerages Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in red-hot GameStop and several oth...

WRAPUP 7-Small investors behind surge in GameStop and other shares hit by trading curbs

An army of retail investors that has routed Wall Streets professionals in recent days was dealt a blow on Thursday, after online brokerages including Robinhood Markets Inc restricted trading in red-hot GameStop and other stocks that had soa...

New York prosecutor says state 'undercounted' nursing home COVID-19 deaths by up to 50%

New York states health department may have undercounted the COVID-19 death toll among state nursing home residents by as much as 50, according to a report released by the state attorney generals office on Thursday.The report, issued while t...

Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy

Facebook Inc took down a popular Wall Street discussion group, Robinhood Stock Traders, in a move that its founder on Thursday described as backlash for conversations buoying shares of GameStop Corp and other companies this week. GameStop, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021