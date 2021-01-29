Left Menu

Beware of frauds, deal with only original Agarwal Packers and Movers

- Rely on the three decades of impeccable track record to differentiate the fake relocation players from the original in the highly fragmented marketHYDERABAD, India, Jan. 28, 2021 PRNewswire -- To stand out in the highly fragmented relocation market with similar names and to save customers from getting deceived, Agarwal Packers and Movers DRS Group, Hyderabad based, a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has cautioned its customers to beware of frauds and deal with only Original Agarwal Packers and Movers with red cap logo.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 10:28 IST
Beware of frauds, deal with only original Agarwal Packers and Movers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rely on the three decades of impeccable track record to differentiate the fake relocation players from the original in the highly fragmented market Hyderabad, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To stand out in the highly fragmented relocation market with similar names and to save customers from getting deceived, Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group, Hyderabad based), a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has cautioned its customers to beware of frauds and deal with only Original Agarwal Packers and Movers with red cap logo. Its tagline reads, ''Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers'' DRS Group.

Originally established in 1984 by 'Bade Bhaiya' Mr.Dayanand Agarwal and started with a single logistic van, Agarwal Packers and Movers has stuck to its leader's vision and brought about innovative solutions in their line of work. Today, there are several players in the home services and shifting market, but Agarwal Packers and Movers is the ''original'' one. It operates Packers and Movers Services in 60+ branches/cities and over 1200+ locations at very competitive rates. It takes decades to build a brand and trust in the relocation services space. But many counterfeit packers and movers are taking this brand name to their advantage to deceive customers. There are instances where some non-genuine or look-alike players are acting as Agarwal Packers and Movers and later on blackmailing customers to pay for reclaiming their goods. Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal, the CEO, said, ''Beware of fraudsters. Please do not shift your goods through any random packing and moving company impersonating us. We are India's most long-serving dependable and reliable shifting company since 1984. Our innovation helps our customers to shift without any worries. CHAPP Van, LED Box, Double Decker Vehicle are our innovations to deliver maximum quality to our customers in the last three decades. Product safety, Covid safety guidelines compliance and on-time delivery differentiate us from the others.'' Agarwal Packers and Movers ease the pain of home relocation and have specially designed vehicles to relocate cars, pets, and plants, along with other household items in one go. It is also focusing on storage solutions where household items and other belongings are stocked securely in warehouses for a desired period at a nominal rental cost.

The company currently has a fleet of 500 vehicles which are into relocation & transportation services and two large warehouses in Hyderabad.

About Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group (Hyderabad Based): The company is promoted by Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal, and Sanjay Agarwal and has three decades of impeccable track record in transportation and warehousing businesses. The Company has mastered the relocations services and has emerged as leader in the country. The company is also into warehousing and incidental transport services for leading multinational and large domestic companies. Packing and moving business are carried under the brand name of 'Agarwal Packers and Movers' DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd, which is a renowned name in household relocation across the country and is listed on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on big-tech strength, short squeeze worries ease

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Thursday as mega-cap technology stocks tried to regain lost ground following a sharp sell-off after fears eased around hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze. Shares in GameStop C...

Biden 'temporarily pauses' sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to UAE

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday temporarily paused the sale of F-35 stealth fighter planes to the UAE in order to re-evaluate the decision made by the previous administration under ex-President Donald Trump. The Jerusalem Post cited a U...

Arrangements for drinking water, other facilities in place for farmers at Ghazipur border: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the city government has made arrangements for drinking water and other facilities for the farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border.The farmers protesting under the Bharatiya Kisan U...

ANALYSIS-A suitable suitor? Carrefour admirers must court the Elysee Palace

So what now for Carrefour, forbidden from wedding its wealthy Canadian admirer, just as it needs to renovate Will fate find a more suitable suitor, perhaps closer to homeThe retailers proposed marriage to Alimentation Couche-Tard of distant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021