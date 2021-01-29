Beware of frauds, deal with only original Agarwal Packers and Movers

Rely on the three decades of impeccable track record to differentiate the fake relocation players from the original in the highly fragmented market Hyderabad, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To stand out in the highly fragmented relocation market with similar names and to save customers from getting deceived, Agarwal Packers and Movers (DRS Group, Hyderabad based), a renowned name in relocation business and transportation industry has cautioned its customers to beware of frauds and deal with only Original Agarwal Packers and Movers with red cap logo. Its tagline reads, ''Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers'' DRS Group.

Originally established in 1984 by 'Bade Bhaiya' Mr.Dayanand Agarwal and started with a single logistic van, Agarwal Packers and Movers has stuck to its leader's vision and brought about innovative solutions in their line of work. Today, there are several players in the home services and shifting market, but Agarwal Packers and Movers is the ''original'' one. It operates Packers and Movers Services in 60+ branches/cities and over 1200+ locations at very competitive rates. It takes decades to build a brand and trust in the relocation services space. But many counterfeit packers and movers are taking this brand name to their advantage to deceive customers. There are instances where some non-genuine or look-alike players are acting as Agarwal Packers and Movers and later on blackmailing customers to pay for reclaiming their goods. Mr. Anjani Kumar Agarwal, the CEO, said, ''Beware of fraudsters. Please do not shift your goods through any random packing and moving company impersonating us. We are India's most long-serving dependable and reliable shifting company since 1984. Our innovation helps our customers to shift without any worries. CHAPP Van, LED Box, Double Decker Vehicle are our innovations to deliver maximum quality to our customers in the last three decades. Product safety, Covid safety guidelines compliance and on-time delivery differentiate us from the others.'' Agarwal Packers and Movers ease the pain of home relocation and have specially designed vehicles to relocate cars, pets, and plants, along with other household items in one go. It is also focusing on storage solutions where household items and other belongings are stocked securely in warehouses for a desired period at a nominal rental cost.

The company currently has a fleet of 500 vehicles which are into relocation & transportation services and two large warehouses in Hyderabad.

About Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group (Hyderabad Based): The company is promoted by Dayanand Agarwal, Anjani Kumar Agarwal, and Sanjay Agarwal and has three decades of impeccable track record in transportation and warehousing businesses. The Company has mastered the relocations services and has emerged as leader in the country. The company is also into warehousing and incidental transport services for leading multinational and large domestic companies. Packing and moving business are carried under the brand name of 'Agarwal Packers and Movers' DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd, which is a renowned name in household relocation across the country and is listed on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)