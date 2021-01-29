Left Menu

L&T to supply 28 steel bridges for bullet train project

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a contract to supply 28 bridges for Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:45 IST
L&T to supply 28 steel bridges for bullet train project
The Indian multinational with over $21 billion in annual revenues has operations in 30 countries. Image Credit: ANI

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a contract to supply 28 bridges for Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The project involves two packages to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 steel truss superstructures with bearings to various sites that will cross over roads, rivers, railway lines and other structures.

The project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems of Japan, L&T said in a statement on Friday. The value of the contract is between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore. When completed, it will be India's first bullet train project.

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, about 70,000 tonnes of steel will be used for the fabrication of these steel bridges, which will provide a boost to the country's steel industries and their allied supply chains. The 508 km Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will have trains operating at a speed of 320 km per hour, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The distance is expected to be covered in two to three hours and will cover 12 stations along the route.

The project is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt is committed to protect country's interests; additional troops deployed to protect India's sovereignty along LAC: President.

Govt is committed to protect countrys interests additional troops deployed to protect Indias sovereignty along LAC President....

China protests likely exclusion from Czech nuclear plant tender

China protested on Thursday against an agreement among Czech political party leaders not to allow Chinese firms to take part in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant on national security grounds, the Chinese embassy in Prague said. Cz...

Wardwizard Innovation inaugurates electric two-wheelers' plant; to generate 6,000 jobs

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 29 ANINewsVoir Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Ltd. - one of the leading companies in the EV segment which owns brand including Joy e-bike and Vyom Innovation has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facilit...

In June last year, 20 soldiers made supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley. Every countryman is grateful to these martyrs: President Kovind.

In June last year, 20 soldiers made supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley. Every countryman is grateful to these martyrs President Kovind....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021