U.S. and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says

U.S. and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF saysReuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:00 IST
United States President Joe Biden's new administration may hold meetings with Chinese counterparts at the World Economic Forum's summit in Singapore in May, the organisation's president said on Friday.
The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss alpine town of Davos, from where it takes its informal name, to Singapore over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.
