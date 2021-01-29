Left Menu

Olectra-Evey Trans wins 350 EV bus order, becomes L-1 bidder for 300 buses

Electric mobility leader and pioneer in electric bus manufacturing, Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL) and Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received the letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd for 350 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India. This order is for the supply of 350 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:18 IST
Olectra-Evey Trans wins 350 EV bus order, becomes L-1 bidder for 300 buses
Olectra Green Tech Bus. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Electric mobility leader and pioneer in electric bus manufacturing, Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL) and Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received the letter of award from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd for 350 electric buses under FAME-II scheme of Government of India. This order is for the supply of 350 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years. Evey Trans will procure these 350 electric buses from Olectra Greentech, which shall be delivered over a period of seven months. The maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the company during the contract period.

With these, total electric buses to be delivered by OGL against above and earlier orders are over 1250 electric buses. These 350 buses order is a part of recently announced L-1 bidder (disclosed on January 5th). Becoming Least Quoted (L-1) Bidder

Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) and Olectra Greentech Limited (Company) have been declared as Least Quoted (L-1) bidders for 300 electric buses from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under FAME-II scheme of Government of India. The 300 buses are for the supply of the Electric Buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years (Contract Period). Once Letter of Award is received by EVEY for 300 buses, it shall procure these Electric Buses from Olectra Greentech Limited which shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. The value of this tender is approximately Rs 570 Crores to the Company. The transactions between the Company and EVEY are to be considered as related party transactions and shall be on arm's length basis.

"We are happy to announce that, we have bagged 350 electric buses of 12 meters from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPL). OGL is already operating 150 buses in Pune and with this new order, the fleet size will be 650 Electric buses, which is highest in the country. We also feel honoured to operate eco-friendly buses in the garden city and Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore. These are the proud moments for OGL / EVEY Trans teams," said Sharat Chandra, CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rapid execution of infra projs even during pandemic for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Prez

Demonstrating its resolve to build a strong infrastructure for a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government has executed major projects even during the pandemic and ensured their completion, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.Addressi...

Italian government bond yields slip; French, Spanish GDP better than expected

Italian government bond yields edged lower on Friday and the spread between core and riskier debt narrowed, partly because of better-than-expected economic data and a perceived lessening of Italian political risks, along with hopes for fisc...

EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations.Unpr...

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit zooms over 2-fold to Rs 1,852 cr

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,852.48 crore for the quarter ended December on account of robust sales in most markets.The company had posted a net pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021