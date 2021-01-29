JSW Energy net profit down over 68 pc at Rs 124 cr in Dec qtr

JSW Energy's on Friday reported over 68 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 124 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 394 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a BSE filing stated.

However, the company said that in the year-ago period net profit included certain tax reversal and one-off gains.

Adjusting for all such exceptional items and one-off gains, the consolidated net profit of Rs 124 crore is 12 per cent up on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Total revenue of the company decreased 18 per cent on YoY basis to Rs 1,659 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 2,016 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, primarily due to lower short term sales and reduction attributable to the impact of job work at standalone entity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)