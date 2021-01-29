Blue Star net profit jumps 87 pc to Rs 36.72 cr in Dec quarter

Air conditioner maker Blue Star Ltd on Friday reported an 87.53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.72 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020, helped by lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19.58 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 stood at Rs 1,123.89 crore, down 9.06 per cent as against Rs 1,235.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,083.16 crore, down 10.39 per cent as compared with Rs 1,208.76 crore a year ago.

Shares of Blue Star were trading 0.88 per cent lower at Rs 729.60 apiece on the BSE.

