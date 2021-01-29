Left Menu

Global debt issuance to dip to $8 trillion in 2021 - S&P Global

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:46 IST
Global debt issuance to dip to $8 trillion in 2021 - S&P Global

The amount of debt issued by governments and companies around the world is expected to dip to $8 trillion this year, credit rating firm S&P Global has estimated. The amount would be down roughly 3% from 2020's record high when countries and companies borrowed heavily to plug the holes the coronavirus left in their finances, but it would still be nearly 15% higher than pre-COVID levels.

"Despite a likely decline, supporting factors for issuance in the year ahead include still-favorable financing conditions," S&P said in a report, "anchored by increasing amounts of sovereign debt with negative yields, and a rejuvenated merger and acquisition pipeline for corporations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha doctor demands bribe from pregnant woman's husband, held

A 40-year-old medical officer ina rural hospital in Madha in Solapur district was apprehendedon Friday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.A 35-year-old man had rushed his...

Infosys Recognised among Top Employers Globally

Awarded Top Employers Global 2021 certification in 20 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North AmericaBENGALURU, India, Jan. 29, 2021 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services a...

WHO mission in Wuhan to continue field work at weekend - spokeswoman

The World Health Organization mission in Wuhan is to continue its investigative work into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus over the weekend, with contacts limited to visits organised by Chinese hosts due to health restrictions, a spokesw...

Shell verdict 'exceeds all expectations', says Friends of the Earth

The Dutch court verdict on Friday that Royal Dutch Shells Nigerian subsidiary is responsible for oil spills in the Niger Delta exceeded all expectations, action group Friends of the Earth said. This is fantastic news for the environment and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021