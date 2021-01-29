IIFL Finance net profit jumps 47 pc to Rs 268 cr

Leading non-banking lender IIFL Finance on Friday reported a 47 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 268 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 182.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a BSE filing.

It reported an income of Rs 919 crore for the October-December 2020 period, a jump of 58 per cent year-on-year.

Loan book grew 17 per cent to Rs 42,264 core, while total comprehensive income grew 24 per cent to Rs 231.3 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.61 per cent and net NPAs were at 0.77 per cent, while its provision coverage for bad loans stood at 170 per cent.

IIFL Finance Chairman Nirmal Jain said this is the highest-ever profit excluding exceptional items, as its pre-provisioning operating profit jumped 127 per cent to Rs 615.4 crore during the quarter.

Of the total loan assets of Rs 42,264 crore, home loans constituted 32 per cent. Gold loans were up 29 per cent, business loans 18 per cent and microfinance loans 9 per cent.

Jain said the pre-provisioning operating profit of Rs 615.4 crore is the highest ever for the company and attributed the same to volume growth and reduction in cost of funds, which declined on an average by 10 basis points to 9 per cent.

Of the total loan books, 90 per cent are retail in nature and 43 per cent are priority sector lending (PSL)-compliant. The assigned loan book of Rs 11,371 crore is 27 per cent of the total loans, up from Rs 10,998 crore in the previous quarter. Besides this, there are securitised assets of Rs 3,201 crore.

Retail home loans grew 9 per cent to Rs 13,445 crore. The primary focus in this segment is on affordable and non-metro housing loans.

The gold loan book grew to Rs 12,212 crore, up 61 per cent, as gold prices soared due to the coronavirus pandemic and a large number of people pawned their jewellery for cash to run their homes.

The microfinance business continued to grow steadily with the loan book clipping at 33 per cent to Rs 3,920 crore, while secured business loans grew 7 per cent to Rs 5,411 crore and the unsecured segment continued to decline.

