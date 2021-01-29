Left Menu

Norway plans loan to Norwegian Air as part of extra pandemic spending

Pareto Securities, which advised the government on the support for Norwegian, said the airline's scaled-down business plan appeared to make it a "sensible financial investment", the finance ministry said. Norwegian Air was not immediately available to comment.

Representative image

Norway's government on Friday proposed 16.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9 billion) in extra fiscal spending this year to aid municipalities and businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance ministry said.

The proposed package included 1.5 billion crowns for a hybrid loan to Norwegian Air, which is undergoing financial restructuring, provided that an agreement is reached on the terms, and pending parliament's approval. The planned allotment followed a government decision on Jan. 21 to back the airline, which plans to emerge from court-ordered bankruptcy protection as a slimmed-down carrier focused primarily on the Nordic region.

The amount was in line with what Norwegian has asked for, the government said.

Norwegian Air was not immediately available to comment.

