Left Menu

Credit ratings do not capture India's fundamentals: Survey

The Economic Survey 2021 released on Friday said that India's sovereign credit ratings do not reflect its fundamentals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:54 IST
Credit ratings do not capture India's fundamentals: Survey
Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian in New Delhi on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

The Economic Survey 2021 released on Friday said that India's sovereign credit ratings do not reflect its fundamentals. Never in the history of sovereign credit ratings has the world's fifth largest economy been rated as the lowest rung of investment grade (BBB-/Baa3), it said.

The survey said credit ratings map the probability of default and therefore reflect willingness and ability of borrower to meet its obligations. "India's willingness to pay is unquestionably demonstrated through its zero sovereign default history. The country's ability to pay can be gauged by low foreign currency denominated debt and forex reserves," it said.

The survey said sovereign credit rating changes for India have no or weak correlation with macroeconomic indicators. Despite ratings not reflecting fundamentals, they can however be pro-cyclical and can affect equity and debt FPI flows of developing countries, causing damage and worsening crisis.

"It is, therefore, imperative that sovereign credit ratings methodology be made more transparent, less subjective and better attuned to reflect economies' fundamentals," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO team in Wuhan visits hospital that treated early COVID cases

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 on Friday visited a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was one of the first to treat patients in the early days of the outbreak.The hospital visit...

18,855 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, most from Chhattisgarh due to 'data reconciliation'

India has added 18,855 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, a jump from the previous days count of 11,666, with Chhattisgarh alone adding 6,451 cases because of a data reconciliation process, the Union Health ministry said on Friday....

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Scientists who normally focus on fixing defective genes said on Friday that up to 2.1 million from the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation will help them move their COVID-19 vaccine candidate toward 2021 human trials.Harvard University scientist...

Eco Survey pitches for hike in PDS rates to trim food subsidy bill

Stating that the food subsidy bill is becoming unmanageably large, the Economic Survey 2021 on Friday suggested the government to increase the selling price of foodgrains provided through ration shops to over 80 crore beneficiaries.Foodgrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021