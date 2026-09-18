Currency Movements Amid Fed's Rate Decisions: USD, Euro, Yen in Focus

The US dollar weakened against the euro after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and hinted at further tightening. The euro rose, while sterling dropped slightly against both the euro and the dollar following the Bank of England's rate decision. All eyes are now on the Bank of Japan's next move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 01:01 IST
Currency Movements Amid Fed's Rate Decisions: USD, Euro, Yen in Focus
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The US dollar showed a slight decline against the euro on Thursday, following its largest jump against the common currency in three months after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates and indicated possible further hikes.

On Thursday, the euro rose by 0.1% to $1.14755, recuperating from a 0.7% drop on Wednesday. The US dollar index remained stable, recording a level of 100.23. The dollar's retreat was attributed to diminishing treasury yields and easing oil prices.

Attention is now shifting to the Bank of Japan's anticipated rate hike to a 31-year high, with markets keen on signals from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda about future rate hikes. In the cryptocurrency realm, bitcoin remained steady after recent declines due to legislative setbacks in the US Senate.

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