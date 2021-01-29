Left Menu

Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 11.57 lakh cr as markets tank for 6th day

Following this, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has seen an erosion of Rs 11,57,928.54 crore to Rs 1,86,12,644.03 crore during this time.Weakening global trend due to the concerns of speculation and slowing economic recovery has hugely impacted the cautious pre-budget domestic market, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:28 IST
Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 11.57 lakh cr as markets tank for 6th day

As the equity markets continued to face selling pressure for the sixth consecutive session on Friday, investor wealth tumbled by Rs 11,57,928.54 crore during this time.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 588.59 points or 1.26 per cent to finish at 46,285.77 on Friday.

The benchmark index has been falling from January 21 onwards, taking the total loss to 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent. Following this, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has seen an erosion of Rs 11,57,928.54 crore to Rs 1,86,12,644.03 crore during this time.

''Weakening global trend due to the concerns of speculation and slowing economic recovery has hugely impacted the cautious pre-budget domestic market,'' according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Among the 30-frontline companies chart, Dr Reddy's, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and TCS were the major losers, declining up to 5.69 per cent.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank closed with gains of up to 5.44 per cent.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on Monday.

Among sectoral indices, the major laggards were BSE telecom (2.97 per cent), auto (2.95 per cent), teck (2.63 per cent) and IT (2.48 per cent).

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices dipped up to 0.69 per cent.

''The market mood has turned fragile as investors have become wary of risks from the upcoming Union Budget, and also selling by FIIs for three days in this week. International markets are also in correction mode due to new lockdowns being enforced in some countries and concerns over new strains of the COVID-19 virus,'' Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FIR filed in Bhopal against Shashi Tharoor, others for instigating tweets over R-Day violence

An FIR has been registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, several senior journalists and others in Bhopal by a local farmer on Friday for allegedly making defamatory and instigating posts on their Twitter handles regarding the Republic...

India only country among emerging markets to receive equity FPI inflows in 2020: Eco Survey

India was the only country among emerging markets to receive equity inflows from FPIs in 2020, as the country attracted USD 30 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to the Economic Survey.Also, net inflows from foreign por...

HC asks FRL to respond to Amazon’s plea to enforce emergency arbitrator's award

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd FRL on a plea by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapores Emergency Arbitrator EA restraining FRL ...

Uttarakhand govt stays denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve

The Uttarakhand government has stayed the denotification of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve following a high court order earlier this month.The Uttarakhand wildlife board had in November 2020 decided to denotify the states only elephant reser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021