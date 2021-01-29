Hyundai Motor India Foundation Commences Mobile Medical Unit - Mobile Chikitsa in Rajasthan

Business Wire India• 'SparshSanjeevani' – A public health initiative by HMIF to strengthen Government of India's Ayushman Bharat Yojana through 'Mobile Chikitsa' and other initiatives• 'Mobile Chikitsa' to cater 2 villages per day, targets 25 000 people in Rajasthan• Phase 1 of HMIF First Mobile Medical Unit to impact 16 villages in Laxmangarh block of Alwar District, RajasthanHyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today commenced their first health initiative 'Mobile Chikitsa', under their public health programe, Sparsh Sanjeevani, to bolster India's healthcare services in rural neighborhoods. The project, 'Mobile Chikitsa' is a mobile primary healthcare clinic with doctor onboard and equipped with testing facilities for spot diagnostic tests. The medical unit of 'Mobile Chikitsa' was flagged-off for Laxmangarh, a tehsil in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, today in the presence of Mr. S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., and senior CSR officials of HMIF.

Commenting on the commencement of the 'Mobile Chikitsa', Mr. S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "Hyundai global vision of 'Progress for Humanity' reiterates our aim to drive sustainable change in communities across the globe. 'Mobile Chikitsa' under our public health initiative 'Sparsh Sanjeevani', will strengthen the accessibility of healthcare services in the most vulnerable communities of rural India. We hope to augment the Government of India's programs of reforming the public healthcare system and advance the country's pursuit of health and wellness for all."Aligned with the Government of India's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 'Mobile Chikitsa' will cater to a community of up to 25 000 people and if need be can service up to 3 additional communities. A qualified MBBS doctor onboard will provide free consultation and medicines through the attached pharmacy. The Mobile Chikitsa unit is equipped with testing facilities for spot diagnostic tests covering blood sugar, BP, Malaria, Dengue etc. They will not provide any routine vaccinations. Parallelly, awareness programs about different diseases and their prevention will also be conducted.

The Mobile Chikitsa unit will cover 2 villages per day through a fixed roster and service around 100 patients. Patients will be provided with a health card to record their case history and individuals diagnosed with serious ailments will be referred to the nearest government or private hospital. 'Mobile Chikitsa' - has been designed on similar lines and will service areas where there are no healthcare facilities. The van will cover the villages of Lili, Raipur Jat, Jawli, Toda, Hasanpur, Mundjori, Tilakpur, Ucchar, Narnol, Gor Pahari, Deewli, Manjpta, Semla, Berla Bass, Kajota and Kanwara.

In February 2018, the Government of India announced Ayushman Bharat Yojana for creation of 1 50 000 Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) by transforming the existing Sub Centers and Primary Health Centers. These centers have been mandated to deliver Comprehensive Primary Health Care (CPHC) bringing healthcare closer to the homes of people. They cover both, maternal and child health services and non-communicable diseases, including free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

The initiative will be expanded in a phased manner in other parts of the state and in select areas across the country.

