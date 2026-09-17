In a rare incident near Frankfurt Airport, a third person has succumbed to malaria, prompting concerns and investigations by local health officials. The affected individuals contracted the disease without any travel history to typical malaria regions, raising alarms about an unusual pattern of transmission.

The city of Frankfurt confirmed that the deceased was among infected residents in the Schwanheim district, whereas two airport workers had previously died from the same strain. The parasite Plasmodium falciparum is notorious for causing malaria, but such outbreaks in non-endemic zones are highly atypical.

Mosquitoes, the primary carriers of the parasite, have been sent for testing in Antwerp, though conclusive results are pending. Amid this ongoing health scrutiny, airport authorities are empowered to mandate the disinfection of aircraft if necessary, navigating unprecedented challenges in public health safeguards.