Blue Dart Express Q3 profit at Rs 95 cr

Logistics services provider Blue Dart Express has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 31.92 crore in October-December period a year ago, Blue Dart Express said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was higher at Rs 1,037.12 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 857.86 crore in the year-ago period.

”The stellar performance for the quarter is backedby right yield management and aggressive cost efficiencies delivered. Sectors such as E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer electronics etc. saw rapid scaling owing to a shift in consumer buying behaviour & consumption patterns,'' Blue Dart Express Managing Director Balfour Manuel said.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 927.10 crore in the quarter under review, up 11.27 per cent from Rs 833.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Blue Dart Express on Friday settled at Rs 3,970.90 apiece on BSE, down 4.67 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)