Left Menu

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

BA, owned by IAG, said on Friday it would trial the use of a mobile travel health passport, VeriFLY, following American Airlines, which is already using it. VeriFLY combines travel verification documents and COVID-19 test results on a phone app to ensure passengers are compliant with destination entry requirements.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:38 IST
British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways said it would trial a mobile health app on flights between London and the United States, as airlines line up technology to help overcome barriers to travel thrown up by COVID-19 pandemic. BA, owned by IAG, said on Friday it would trial the use of a mobile travel health passport, VeriFLY, following American Airlines, which is already using it.

VeriFLY combines travel verification documents and COVID-19 test results on a phone app to ensure passengers are compliant with destination entry requirements. Certified customers can then be fast-tracked through the airport. Flying is currently at minimal levels, with flight volumes in Britain down more than 80% due to lockdowns and restrictions which ban most people from travelling.

British Airways' chief executive Sean Doyle said the trial was about getting ready to navigate different entry requirements once travel does restart. "Through these trials, we hope to provide travellers and governments on both sides of the Atlantic with the tools and the reassurance they need to make safe travel possible," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouris district.Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.The Indian Army also retaliated. ANI...

Maharashtra records 168 more bird deaths

As many as 168 birds, including142 poultry birds, were found dead in Maharashtra on Thursday,said an official from the state animal husbandry department onFriday.Maharashtra has been reporting deaths of variousbirds, including poultry, amid...

PM Modi to chair all-party meeting on Saturday, to put forth govt's legislative agenda for Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to put forth the governments legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament.This time the customary all-party meeting is being held after the beginning of the...

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Europes medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union.The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021