KVIC rolls out employment drive, distributes advanced machinery among Bengal artisans

The Khadi and Village IndustriesCommission (KVIC) on Friday said it has rolled out anemployment drive in the Malda district of West Bengal, whichis likely to benefit 2,250 artisan families.

The commission distributed 1,155 new-model charkhas,435 silk charkhas, 235 readymade garment-making machines and230 modern looms to the artisans, it said.

The beneficiaries include nearly 90 per centwomenartisans.

''Creating large-scale employment in West Bengal bystrengthening the traditional cotton and silk industry hasbeen the key focus of KVIC,'' chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Reviving the closed units, boosting the existingindustries and creating sustainable local employment will notonly ensure financial self-sustainability, but also helpfurther reinforce West Bengal in the areas of cotton, silk andgarment manufacturing, he said.

The commission has already disbursed Rs 14 crore tostrengthen 22 khadi institutions of Malda, he said.

Saxena said the employment activities launched in thestate will bolster the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and'Vocal for Local'.

''Empowering the artisans with advanced machinery willspeed up the production activities and ultimately add to theirincome. This will go a long way in reviving the old crafts ofWest Bengal,'' he said.

West Bengal is widely acclaimed for its muga, mulberryand tussar silk that has been a major artisanal activity forgenerations.

''KVIC has, for the first time, provided online saleplatform to muslin fabric through its e-portal,'' the officialadded.

Saxena also urged institutions to explore new productslike durries and blankets.

