Left Menu

EVeez Provides in-campus e-mobility solution to Vedanta Group's ESL Steel Plant

In an attempt to popularize the usage of e-bikes in the country, EVeez, a popular electric vehicle subscription platform recently joined hands with ESL Steel Limited, a Vedanta Group Company, and has launched 40 e-cycles and 10 e-scooters, as a part of #ESLRidesGreen campaign.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:07 IST
EVeez Provides in-campus e-mobility solution to Vedanta Group's ESL Steel Plant
EVeez smart e-bikes empowering eco-friendly delivery ecosystem. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an attempt to popularize the usage of e-bikes in the country, EVeez, a popular electric vehicle subscription platform recently joined hands with ESL Steel Limited, a Vedanta Group Company, and has launched 40 e-cycles and 10 e-scooters, as a part of #ESLRidesGreen campaign. The program was inaugurated on January 26 by ESL Steel CEO Pankaj Malhan.

During the ceremony, Malhan revealed that these electric vehicles will be used by ESL employees within the plant premises. "The future will be dominated by electric vehicles. Apart from offering cheap maintenance costs, these electronic vehicles are directly helping the atmosphere and environment to stay healthy and clean. I thank Pankaj Malhan Sir for collaborating with us in this noble initiative," said Gaurav Rathore, CEO of EVeez.

Malhan, during the ceremonial speech, told that this initiative in association with EVeez will help to reduce the carbon footprint so that India will remain beautiful as it always was. "It feels hugely satisfying to move closer to our aim of going completely EV reliant by 2025. With this, ESL has become the first business in the Vedanta Group to launch electrical bicycles and electric scooters in the plant premises for its employees. As we get future-ready, I cannot thank EVeez enough for their support and help that takes us an inch closer to our goal. On Republic Day, I hope we inspire others to reduce carbon footprint so that India can remain as beautiful as it always was," said Malhan.

The e-bikes which are being used inside the plant of ESL will be GPS enabled employees can scan the QR code and login with their employee ID. With designated access to 14 locations inside the plant, the facility can be easily used with the help of a mobile app. The movement of these vehicles beyond the plant's geospatial area is restricted and can be tracked. Other than that, the vehicles are auto-set with a maximum speed limit of 20 kilometers per hour. The plant is also developing charging facilities as well as parking space for these e-bikes.

As serious problems like climate change and global warming continue to bother planet earth, experts believe that the only way to protect the environment is by switching to e-vehicles. Electric vehicles have no fuel emissions, and the maintenance cost is also very low. "Electric Mobility is the future and the faster we shift to it the better for us as a nation. We are ensuring that the shift from conventional fuel to electricity is safe and affordable. Initiatives like these from ESL Steel Ltd. are a big boost to the ecosystem and I feel that this is a strong step towards sustainable human development. I wish them all the best and hope to support them in the future as well," said Abhishek Dwivedi, Co-founder and COO of EVeez.

EVeez is a pro-environment e-bike subscription service provider for Urban Commute, Campus Solutions, and Delivery. The company is currently operational in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Hyderabad, and Bokaro with a combined fleet size of over 250 smart electric 2-wheelers. EVeez subscriptions are being used by the delivery fleets of Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, and many SME enterprises. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden priority is dealing with Iran's growing fissile material stockpile - Sullivan

A critical early priority for the Biden administration is to deal with an escalating crisis with Iran as Tehran gets closer to having enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.From ...

BRIEF-SNB and Swiss government enter into new profit distribution agreement

Jan 29 Reuters - Swiss National Bank And Swiss Government Enter Into New Profit Distribution Agreement Swiss National Bank Will Now Pay Upt To 6 Billion Sfr To Government And Cantons If Financial Situation Permits Further coverage ...

Congo's prime minister resigns after lawmakers vote him out

Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba submitted his letter of resignation on Friday to Congos president, two days after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for his ouster.After 15 months heading the coalition government, he thanked President...

Cong holds 'Hunkaar Rally' in Tripura

The opposition Congress inTripura on Friday organized a Hunkaar rally to protestagainst the slaughtering of democracy and skyrocketingprices in the state.The protestors also threatened to organize movementagainst the BJP-IPFT alliance gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021