Left Menu

Higher advances boost LIC HFL Dec-qtr net 22 pc to Rs 727 cr

Second largest pure-play mortgage player LIC Housing Finance on Friday reported a 22 per cent growth in net income at Rs 727.04 crore for the December quarter, despite dips in net interest margins and revenue.While revenue from operations declined by a marginal 2 per cent to Rs 4,907 crore year-on-year, net interest margin slipped to 2.36 per cent from 2.44 per cent, Siddhartha Mohanty, its managing director and chief executive, said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:37 IST
Higher advances boost LIC HFL Dec-qtr net 22 pc to Rs 727 cr

Second largest pure-play mortgage player LIC Housing Finance on Friday reported a 22 per cent growth in net income at Rs 727.04 crore for the December quarter, despite dips in net interest margins and revenue.

While revenue from operations declined by a marginal 2 per cent to Rs 4,907 crore year-on-year, net interest margin slipped to 2.36 per cent from 2.44 per cent, Siddhartha Mohanty, its managing director and chief executive, said in a statement. But the bottomline improved as net interest income inched up 2 per cent to Rs 1,281 crore on higher advances, which grew 6 per cent to Rs 2,20,197 crore boosted by a massive 28 per cent spike in disbursements from Rs 13,177 crore to Rs 16,857 crore. The LIC arm made an expected credit loss provision of Rs 2,948.05 crore as against Rs 2,584.72 crore earlier. The stage 3 exposure at default declined marginally to 2.68 per cent from 2.73 per cent and the pandemic-related provisions stood at Rs 212.01 crore, while provisions for impairment stood at Rs 186.53 crore, he said. Of the fresh disbursements, individual loans jumped 36 per cent to Rs 14,511 crore from Rs 10,655 crore, whereas project loans declined to Rs 852 crore from Rs 931 crore, he said. Outstanding individual loan book grew 5 per cent to Rs 2,04,444 crore from Rs 1,94,004 crore, while the outstanding project loan portfolio grew to Rs 15,753 crore from Rs 14,266 crore, taking the total outstanding to Rs 22,0197 crore, up 6 per cent from Rs 2,08,270 crore. ''Despite the pandemic-induced disruptions, we had quite strong quarter. We registered good growth in home loans in all segments including the affordable housing. We are strongly focused on controlling loan defaults, cost improvement and bettering market presence through digitization. ''The housing sector has seen a positive change over the past few months, mainly since the past quarter and the momentum continued in the December quarter too. We expect the same to continue in Q4 too and also expect to end the fiscal year on a positive note,'' Mohanty said. PIT BEN ABMABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shahjahanpur protesters vow to continue stir till farm laws are 'repealed'

Farmers continued to protest at Shahjahanpur border in Rajasthans Alwar district on Friday, vowing to continue the agitation till the farm laws are repealed.On the same day, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal staged a walk out fr...

Govt to provide all possible help to panchayat representatives: HP CM

Expressing his governments commitment to the development of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday promised all possible help to the representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions working for providing better facilities t...

Jaishankar, US State Secy Blinken discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated Antony Blinken for his appointment as US Secretary of State and also discussed ways to build further on the solid foundation of the India-US partnership. Following the telephoni...

Russia puts Pussy Riot member under house arrest ahead of protests

A Russian court ordered Maria Alyokhina, a member of the Pussy Riot punk band, to be kept under house arrest until March 23 for violating restrictions related to the pandemic, the court said on Friday.The move comes ahead of protests on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021