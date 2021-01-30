UK says considering response to EU's NI Ireland vaccine move

UK says considering response to EU's NI Ireland vaccine moveReuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 00:41 IST
Britain said on Friday it will consider its response to the European Union's decision to override the Brexit deal's Northern Ireland Protocol, a move that will potentially restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines into Northern Ireland.
A spokesman for the British government said it would be "be carefully considering next steps", adding that senior minister Michael Gove had expressed the "UK's concern over a lack of notification from the EU about its actions in relation to the NI protocol."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
