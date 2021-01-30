Left Menu

White House says U.S.-China trade deal among issues in broad review

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 01:13 IST
White House says U.S.-China trade deal among issues in broad review
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

The Biden administration will review all national security measures put in place by former President Donald Trump, including the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal signed in January 2020, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Asked if President Joe Biden viewed the deal as still in effect, she told a White House briefing: "Everything that the past administration has put in place is under review, as it relates to our national security approach, so I would not assume things are moving forward."

Psaki said the Biden administration was focused on approaching the U.S.-China relationship "from a position of strength, and that means coordinating and communicating with our allies and partners about how we're going to work with China." Trump signed the Phase 1 trade agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2020, easing a nearly 18-month trade war in which U.S. and Chinese goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars were hit by tit-for-tat tariffs, slowing trade between the world's two largest economies.

Under the deal, Beijing promised to boost purchases of U.S. agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion above 2017 levels over two years. But its purchases fell far short in 2020. Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, this month released an analysis showing that China's purchases of U.S. goods in 2020 fell 42% short of the commitment Beijing made in the trade agreement.

No comment was immediately available from the White House on whether the Biden administration was actively considering withdrawing from the interim trade deal. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also flagged a comprehensive review of China's implementation of the trade deal in written responses to questions from lawmakers last week, and said Washington would work with allies to address "abusive" practices by the world's second-largest economy.

Doug Barry, spokesman for the US-China Business Council, said it made sense for the Biden team to review the trade deal and other Trump policies, but downplayed concerns about any imminent cancellation. "We don't read too much into the process at this point. China has 11 more months to fulfill its promises to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. products," he told Reuters.

Barry noted that China had already made significant purchases of agricultural products, boosting jobs in that sector, and said Chinese officials had signaled that they planned to meet their commitments under the trade agreement. "Doing so is key to eventually rolling back mutually harmful tariffs on each other's goods which have cost American jobs, reduced GDP, and increased living costs. Scrapping the deal could make those tariffs and the damage they are causing permanent," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck northwest of Australia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake occurred at a depth of 94 km, the EMSC added. ...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes slumped on Friday as investors gauged the efficacy data of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors contributed to volatility. Johnson Johnson fell ...

United Airlines warns 14,000 jobs at risk when payroll aid expires

United Airlines said on Friday it has sent warnings of potential furloughs to some 14,000 employees whose jobs are at risk once a second round of payroll support for airlines expires on April 1, as demand for air travel has been hard hit by...

Follow the science: UN plans for a stronger pandemic recovery

In her remarks to the event, Ms. Mohammed noted the far-reaching social, economic, and health impacts of the pandemic, the disproportionate effect that it has had on the most marginalized populations, and the 70 million extra people who h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021