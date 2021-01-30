Resolution to EU-N.Ireland vaccine row is "in sight" - RTE

Resolution to EU-N.Ireland vaccine row is "in sight" - RTEReuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:39 IST
A resolution to a row involving London, Brussels and Dublin over the European Union's decision to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland is "in sight", an RTE journalist said on Friday, citing a source.
"Senior figure says a resolution to the Article 16 row is 'in sight' and could come before the end of the evening," RTE Europe editor Tony Connelly said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin
London stocks set for weekly loss; Indivior jumps
Twitter lays out transition plan of official White House accounts at inauguration
#LargestVaccineDrive becomes top Twitter trend hours after PM Modi launches COVID-19 vaccination drive
Twitter suspends accounts of Colombian FARC dissidents