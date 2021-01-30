Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:39 IST
Resolution to EU-N.Ireland vaccine row is "in sight" - RTE

A resolution to a row involving London, Brussels and Dublin over the European Union's decision to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland is "in sight", an RTE journalist said on Friday, citing a source.

"Senior figure says a resolution to the Article 16 row is 'in sight' and could come before the end of the evening," RTE Europe editor Tony Connelly said on Twitter.

