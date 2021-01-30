Left Menu

Hester Biosciences Q3 net profit up 8 pc at Rs 13 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:30 IST
Hester Biosciences Q3 net profit up 8 pc at Rs 13 cr
Representative Image Image Credit:

Leading animal healthcare firm Hester Biosciences on Saturday reported a 7.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12.86 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 11.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Hester Biosciences said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated net sales of the company stood at Rs 56.89 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 50.69 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The company's board has also approved, ''issuance of equity shares, and/or equity linked securities and/or securities convertible into equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment for an amount not exceeding Rs 200 crore...,'' the filing said.

The company's developmental activities are ongoing for the human COVID-19 vaccine with IIT Guwahati, it added.

The company is evaluating expansion opportunities in manufacturing and distribution of animal health products and biologicals, worldwide, Hester Biosciences said.

The company is also set to launch a new range of herbal health products in the current quarter, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...

We have one very happy girl here: Warner's daughter elated after getting Kohli's jersey

Australia opener David Warners daughter Indi Rae, who is a fan of India skipper Virat Kohli, had reasons to smile even though Australia lost the recently concluded Test series against India 2-1. Warner on Saturday shared a picture in which ...

Sonal Barmecha Bags The Power Woman Award for Food and Beverage

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaThe woman who changed the nations idea on healthy eating, SonalBarmecha, has won the award for Power Women 2020 for West India in the Food and Beverage category. The event was held in Mumbai on 27th January 2021 an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021