Norway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3

Norway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown on Feb 3Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:44 IST
The Norwegian government will gradually loosen the capital region's coronavirus lockdown, allowing for some shops and recreational activities to reopen from Feb. 3 onwards, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Saturday.
The outbreak of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, first identified in Britain, had prompted the introduction of stricter measures, including the closure of all non-essential stores for the first time in the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Norwegian
- Bent Hoeie