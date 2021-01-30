Left Menu

U’khand updates COVID-19 SOP, allows all activities outside containment zones with some conditions

The operation of swimming pools will also be subject to a revised SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs Sports MoYAS in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs, they said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:52 IST
U’khand updates COVID-19 SOP, allows all activities outside containment zones with some conditions

All activities, subject to some conditions, have been permitted outside coronavirus containment zones from February 1 in Uttarakhand, as per the latest state government guidelines, which also lifted restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods including on cross land-border trade with neighbouring countries under treaties.

No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements, the Standard Operating Procedure issued Friday by Chief Secretary Om Prakash said. However, a separate set of guidelines on preventive measures against COVID-19 during the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will be issued based on the SoP formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare later, it said.

District administrations have been asked to take all necessary measures to promote COVID 19-appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, besides observing hand hygiene and social distancing.

They have also been asked to impose fines on people who refuse to wear masks in public places Observance and enforcement of social distancing in crowded places, especially in markets, weekly bazaars and public transport, is critical for containing the spread of the infection, the SoP said.

The guidelines issued by MoHFW to regulate crowd in market places shall be strictly enforced by the district administration, it added.

Containment Zones, if required, shall be carefully demarcated by district authorities at the micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per the SoP.

Within the demarcated Containment Zones, containment measures as prescribed by MoHFW shall be scrupulously followed, it said.

All activities have been permitted outside containment zones from February 1, according to the SOP. However, social/religious/sports/entertainment/educational/cultural/religious gatherings are subject to SOP of the Government of India and District Administration, it said. Rules to be followed by cinema halls and theatres will also be subject to a revised SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in consultation with MHA, the guidelines said. The operation of swimming pools will also be subject to a revised SOP to be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S) in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs, they said. The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities including movement by passenger trains, air travel, schools, higher educational institutions, hotels and restaurants, shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks, yoga centres and gymnasiums, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt offer on farm laws still stands; phone call away for talks: Modi in all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told floor leaders of various political parties that his governments offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers still stands and it was a phone call away for talks, days after violence broke out i...

AIIMS study shows Ayurvedic-allopathic drug combo more potent in controlling diabetes

The combination of formulation BGR-34 and allopathic drug Glibenclamide has the potential to control blood sugar levels in patients suffering from diabetes, says a new study done by doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS. ...

Cricket-England's Buttler ready to ace ultimate keeping test in India

Keeping wicket on Indias low and turning tracks is a stumpers litmus test and Englands Jos Buttler is keen to ace it in his only appearance in the four-test series between the sides next month.The Indian pitches traditionally offer little b...

Telangana is fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, says Assembly Speaker

A rich man is not the one who has lots of money, but the one who serves people and works without evil intentions, and Mahatma Gandhi was rich by this yardstick, said Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy while paying tribute to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021