Left Menu

Two men held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold, high quality Iranian saffron: Customs

Two men have been arrested by the officials of customs preventive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for smuggling in gold, high quality Iranian saffron and cigarettes worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, according to a statement issued on Saturday.The duo, who are resident of Delhi, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai early on Friday morning.Detailed searches were carried out and five biscuits of gold weighing a total of 583 grams and valued at Rs 29.44 lakh were found from one passenger.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 18:17 IST
Two men held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold, high quality Iranian saffron: Customs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two men have been arrested by the officials of customs preventive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for smuggling in gold, high quality Iranian saffron and cigarettes worth nearly Rs 50 lakh, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The duo, who are resident of Delhi, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai early on Friday morning.

''Detailed searches were carried out and five biscuits of gold (weighing a total of 583 grams and valued at Rs 29.44 lakh) were found from one passenger. He had concealed it inside a packet of cigarette being carried by him,'' it said.

Another person was found carrying high quality Iranian saffron (575 packets of 25 grams each, collectively weighing 14.37 kgs) valued at Rs 16.53 lakh, said the statement issued by the customs preventive.

The second passenger was also carrying 17,600 sticks of cigarettes (Esse Gold brand) worth Rs 3.52 lakh, it said.

All the items -- gold, Iranian saffron and cigarettes -- worth Rs 49.49 lakh were seized and the accused were arrested, according to the statement. ''Both the accused are part of a syndicate involved in smuggling. Efforts are on to trace their other group members,'' a senior official said.

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Adarsh Group launches Adarsh Greens, first premium affordable housing project in north Bengaluru

Bangalore Karnataka India, January 30 ANIMediawire Adarsh Developers, a leading 30-year-old real estate company in Bengaluru, has announced the launch of Adarsh Greens, a new residential development near Jakkur Lake, which has emerged as a ...

'Dear Evan Hansen' movie to hit theatres in September

The big screen adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will release on September 24.Actor Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning titular role alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton...

J&K LG pays homage on Martyrs Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day, officials said.Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is obser...

Algeria launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Algeria symbolically launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday in the town where the countrys first case of infection with the coronavirus was confirmed in March.A 65-year-old retiree got the first shot of Russias Sputnik-V vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021