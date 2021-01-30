Left Menu

Trial shipment of Rio Tinto's rough diamond reaches at Surat SNZ

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:20 IST
Trial shipment of Rio Tinto's rough diamond reaches at Surat SNZ

A trial shipment of rough diamond of miner Rio Tinto from Canada arrived at the Surat International Diatrade Centre (SIDC) on Saturday before it starts operating likely from next month, an official of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said.

The SIDC at Surat's Gujarat Hira Bourse was declared a special notified zone in January last year, and was expected to start functioning six months ago.

The operation was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic and resultant delay in required permission from the customs department, said GJEPC Regional Chairman Dinesh Navadiya.

With successful trial shipment, miners are expected to bring their rough diamond consignments at SIDC -- the country's second SNZ for rough diamond trading after Bharat Diamond Bourse operated SNZ in Mumbai -- likely after the second half of February, he said.

The shipment will be kept here for 4-6 days before being re-exported.

After its re-export, the project will be formally opened for the interested parties, Navadiya said.

The purpose behind the trial shipment is to check the processes related to customs clearance and security system, bringing the consignment to the designated place, and following related rules, he said.

''The purpose of the trial shipment is to ensure that no difficulty is faced when the actual parcels start arriving here,'' he said.

Customs department, custodian Diamond and Gem Development Corporation Limited (DGDC) and operator SIDC together conducted the mock trial, he said.

''The SIDC was likely to begin around six months back, but was delayed due to delay in permission from customs department and lockdown.

From next week, miners will be able to officially bring their rough diamond here,'' Nevadiya said.

''But all these have been put in place and the mock trial has also been conducted properly. We expect that after mid February, miners will begin to bring their rough diamond here,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

J-K admin to resolve problems of families of veterans, slain soldiers on priority: LG advisor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governors Advisor Farooq Khan on Saturday said the administration would give priority to resolving problems faced by veterans and families of slain soldiers.He was speaking at a function organised by Jammu and Kashmirs ...

Soccer-Deulofeu completes permanent switch to Udinese

Gerard Deulofeu has completed a permanent move to Udinese, where he was already on loan from Watford, the Serie A club announced on Saturday. Deulofeu left English second-tier side, Watford, at the start of the season and the transfer was m...

Boards of 2 TVS group firms approve merger plan

TVS Motor Company on Saturday said the boards of TVS Holding Companies and TVS Investments and Holdings have approved a composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement which is to be filed with the NCLT soon.In a letter posted on the BSE, ...

IDFC First Bank posts Rs 130 cr profit in Q3

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 130 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2020. The bank, which came into existence recently after the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First, had reported a net loss of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021