Guj: Sunday's vaccination drive to target 1 lakh beneficiaries

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:32 IST
Gujarat will begin COVID-19vaccination drive for frontline workers, including policemen,from Sunday, targeting to cover over one lakh beneficiaries ina single day.

The drive will cover some 3.3 lakh frontline workersfrom the first priority group, which includes policemen, homeguards, SRP jawans, employees of revenue, urban development,panchayat, rural housing and rural development departments anddisaster management, officials said on Saturday.

''The governmenthas made preparationsto vaccinateover one lakh beneficiaries in a single day on Sunday,'' thestate health department said in a release.

It added that, so far, 2,45,930 beneficiaries, oraround 50 per cent of healthcare workers, have been covered inthe first phase of thedrive that was launched on January 16.

This includes 33,193 beneficiaries who were vaccinatedacross 579 centres on Saturday, the release added.

''Not a single person has experienced any serious sideeffect due to the vaccination so far,'' said the department inits release.

